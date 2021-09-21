Severe Weather Statement issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central and west central Missouri.