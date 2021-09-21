CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central and west central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lafayette County, MO
State
Missouri State
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

NWSL says weekend matches 'will not occur' after report on fired coach

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said this weekend's matches will not take place a day after a report detailed allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy