CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

KENNY’S 2 PENNIES: Buffalo rolls to first win & Syracuse handles Albany (podcast)

FingerLakes1
 10 days ago

In stark contrast to last week’s season premiere, this week’s episode features wins for both the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orange. Kenny Haas reacts to both victories, looks ahead to next week, and gives his takes on the news of the week. . Mosquitos are out of control this season,...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (1-1, 0-0) vs Albany Great Danes (0-2, 0-0)

The Syracuse Orange (1-1, 0-0) look to right the ship with a tune-up game against their in-state FCS foe in the Albany Great Danes (0-2, 0-0) After a lackluster, to say the least, offensive performance against Rutgers last week, Syracuse looks to avoid 2014 Villanova and play a clean game with little mistakes and no injuries as the opponent difficulty ramps up dramatically. Somehow, Syracuse and Albany have never played each other in football, so it’ll at least be nice to see our I-90 friends from the east join us for a (hopefully) fun game in the Carrier Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
chatsports.com

Four takeaways from Syracuse’s 62 to 24 win against Albany

After the first four drives, there wasn’t much that the Syracuse Orange couldn’t do against the Albany Great Danes. With a 14-3 lead, the Orange gave up a tipped pass pick-six, to bring Albany within four. They would never end up coming near the end zone until the fourth quarter, and the Orange would ultimately be up 45-10 and the half and win by a score of 62-24.
SYRACUSE, NY
chatsports.com

SCB Steelers Podcast 236 – Winning in Buffalo, Raiders Loom

On this edition of the SCB Steelers Podcast presented by DEK Roofing Inc… We look back on the Steelers’ win in Buffalo… What went right? What went wrong? We look at the stand out plays and players… Was this a great coaching job or just a matter of simple adjustments? How to attack the Raiders offensively… Defensively… And what are we drinking?
NFL
aseaofred.com

ASOR Podcast: Syracuse Week

On this week’s of the ASOR Podcast, we take a look back at Liberty’s win over Old Dominion and look ahead to this week’s showdown at the Carrier Dome in New York against Syracuse on Friday night. Mike McAllister of Syracuse on Sports Illustrated joins us to preview the Orange, the Liberty Line is back with this week’s best picks and Kyle Rode is back with his men’s hoops update. This episode is sponsored by RT Rogers Oil Company, Inc.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Chuck Schumer
Syracuse.com

The recruiting visit: What are Syracuse basketball coaches allowed to do? (Mike’s Mailbox)

Syracuse, N.Y. – The questions sent into Mike’s Mailbox from readers sometimes offer a great new perspective on things. A perfect example is this week’s first question. It concerns the official campus visits that recruits take during their recruiting process. We hear about official campus visits all the time. Fans pay close attention to which recruit is going where every weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Best and worst from Syracuse football’s 62-24 win over Albany

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football eclipsed last season’s win total with a 62-24 victory over Albany on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. The Orange (2-1) was led by Sean Tucker, who had five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving). Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader split reps at quarterback for the third-consecutive game and played without their top option at receiver in Taj Harris.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Orange Weekly: Syracuse football vs. Albany preview (video)

Syracuse, N.Y. —The great quarterback debate is about to come to an end. Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers said this week he is going to make a decision on his starting quarterback following SU’s matchup with Albany at the Carrier Dome on Saturday (12:00 p.m.) Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe and...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennies#American Football#Kenny S#Syracuse#The Buffalo Bills#Constellation Brands
chatsports.com

Syracuse football vs. Albany: TNIAAM Predictions & Poll

Sure, last week’s lackluster performance may have lost some casual Syracuse Orange football fans. But there are still plenty of us here waiting... less than patiently for the team to turn things around on the 2021 season. At just 1-1, there’s plenty of time to do that. The question, of course, is whether or not this team and coaching staff has the ability to pull it off.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Herald

Syracuse hosts in-state rival Albany with a lot at stake

Must-win games usually don't happen this early in the season. For Syracuse, Game 3 has that sort of feel to it. Win, and the Orange (1-1) are back on track. A loss to in-state foe Albany (0-2) on Saturday in the Carrier Dome would be a blow to a team trying to restore a winning mentality after a 10-loss season. The Orange lost their home opener last week to Rutgers, 17-7, a victim of gaffes by special teams and a sputtering offense that doesn't yet have a touchdown pass.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FingerLakes1

Kenny’s 2 Pennies

KENNY’S 2 PENNIES: Give me Liberty & Bills back on-track (podcast) Syracuse survived Liberty in the Dome on Saturday and the Buffalo Bills rolled over Washington for their 2nd win of the season. Kenny Haas is back in-studio to react to both, look ahead to the coming weekend’s match-ups and give his thoughts ... MORE.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Game day beer picks: Syracuse vs. Albany

Following a miserable game last weekend, it’s unlikely you need to be told what to drink when discussing the Syracuse Orange football team. Still, there’s another game ahead, and despite the fact that SU should be able to get past the Albany Great Danes with some ease, you probably want an adult beverage around just in case.
LIFESTYLE
chatsports.com

Final score: Syracuse 62, Albany 24

Syracuse, Albany, Syracuse Orange, Albany Great Danes men's basketball, Dino Babers, Albany Great Danes football, Wagner Seahawks men's basketball, Syracuse University. The Syracuse Orange had never faced the Albany Great Danes in football before, and Albany may not want to revisit this matchup anytime soon. Syracuse registered a dominant 62-24 win for SU on Saturday at the Dome, matching the most points scored in a single game under Dino Babers (2018 vs. Wagner).
COLLEGE SPORTS
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 62, Albany 24

A quick take on Syracuse’s 62-24 domination of Albany in the half-filled Dome, on a beautiful late summer Saturday afternoon in central New York:. WHAT HAPPENED: After Albany scored a touchdown on a tipped pass 25-yard interception return in the first quarter to close the score to 14-10 SU, the Orange flexed their muscles and scored the next 31 points to set the school record for most points in the first half of a game (45), on route to playing plenty of reserves in the second half. The explosive Sean Tucker was a first half individual highlight reel with four TDs, brilliant both running and receiving with over 100-yards in each category. As an encore Tucker scored his fifth TD in the third quarter before getting the rest of the day off, depriving him of tying the legendary Jim Brown’s school record of six TDs in a game. Tommy Devito played only in the first half, banged up on a hit in the first quarter but he returned, before Garrett Shrader saw plenty of playing time leading the offense to plenty of points, scoring twice himself. The starting defense gave up just an early field goal, and special teams stepped up in all of its units including two Andre Szmyt field goals giving him a school-record 60 for his stellar Orange career.
FOOTBALL
Fresno Bee

Syracuse leading WR out against Albany

Taj Harris, Syracuse’s leading wide receiver, is out today against Albany with an undisclosed injury. Harris tweeted before Saturday's game, “I'll be back next week” when Syracuse plays Liberty. Harris entered the 2021 season with 135 catches for 1,857 yards and 10 touchdowns during his three seasons with Syracuse. He...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Albany

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 18th. Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jayln Johnson. Series History: Despite Syracuse and Albany being just two hours apart, the two programs have never played each other on the football field. Saturday's matchup between the Empire State schools will be the first. Live...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy