KENNY’S 2 PENNIES: Buffalo rolls to first win & Syracuse handles Albany (podcast)

A quick take on Syracuse’s 62-24 domination of Albany in the half-filled Dome, on a beautiful late summer Saturday afternoon in central New York:. WHAT HAPPENED: After Albany scored a touchdown on a tipped pass 25-yard interception return in the first quarter to close the score to 14-10 SU, the Orange flexed their muscles and scored the next 31 points to set the school record for most points in the first half of a game (45), on route to playing plenty of reserves in the second half. The explosive Sean Tucker was a first half individual highlight reel with four TDs, brilliant both running and receiving with over 100-yards in each category. As an encore Tucker scored his fifth TD in the third quarter before getting the rest of the day off, depriving him of tying the legendary Jim Brown’s school record of six TDs in a game. Tommy Devito played only in the first half, banged up on a hit in the first quarter but he returned, before Garrett Shrader saw plenty of playing time leading the offense to plenty of points, scoring twice himself. The starting defense gave up just an early field goal, and special teams stepped up in all of its units including two Andre Szmyt field goals giving him a school-record 60 for his stellar Orange career.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO