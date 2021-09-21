CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Perez, Eva LaVecchia lift St. Anthony's girls soccer over Kellenberg

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Newsday
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no such thing as an easy girls soccer match between St. Anthony’s and Kellenberg. Just take a look at Eva LaVecchia’s nose to prove it. The standout senior defender had a bandage on top of her bloody nose after the host Friars’ 1-0 victory over Kellenberg in CHSAA action Monday. She collided with a Kellenberg player when jumping for a header near midfield late in the second half with one thing in mind.

