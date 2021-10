© Reuters. El Salvador Bitcoin Wallet Holders Surges to Over 2.1M. 2.1M Salvadorans now actively use a Bitcoin wallet. The country of El Salvador is one of the places in the world that fully embraces Bitcoin. In fact, Bitcoin nowadays in the country is now considered a legal tender. As a result, this aggressive move in making Bitcoin a legal tender brings many benefits to its people. The privilege of enabling all the unbanked people to have access to financial services is one example of the benefits that Bitcoin brings.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO