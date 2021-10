Moving forward. I believe UNC has found their footing and will look impressive for most of the season. Might lose one or two more, but have a great year. I don't think WVU is that same type of team. I view them more as a 7-8 win team. Plus, playing UNC at home to open the season is different from week 3 at their place. That's why I have them placed where I do. I see why you're placing Vtech at #5, but I can't see a reason to put UVa any lower than 7th with Miami, FSU and Pittsburgh taking worse losses, with BC playing nobody. 6th or 7th would be the absolute lowest with that offense.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO