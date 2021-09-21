St. Paul boys soccer looking for strength across both halves through winless start

BRISTOL - Less than 10 minutes were off the clock in the St. Paul boys soccer team's game against Haddam-Killingworth and the Falcons trailed 1-0. Struggling to create scoring chances and control possession of the ball, St. Paul was outplayed early on in this contest and a second goal before halftime put the Falcons into a difficult hole to get out of. Their play improved after the midway break, but a 3-1 loss for the St. Paul was the final score.