O’Ward racked up his first two IndyCar wins and four other podium in 2021, taking the fight to eventual champion Alex Palou down to the last round of the season. Unfortunately his #5 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet was tagged at the hairpin by Ed Jones at the end of the first lap of last Sunday’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, spinning O’Ward to the back of the field. It’s likely the damage he incurred in the impact was what forced him to retire later on, and he would slip to third in the final standings, behind race runner-up, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time champion Josef Newgarden.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO