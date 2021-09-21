Former Jays outfielder Anthony Gose completes MLB comeback as a pitcher

CLEVELAND (AP) — Formerly a fleet outfielder, Anthony Gose returned to the majors five years later on Monday night as a rocket-armed reliever for the Cleveland Indians, flashing 100 mph heat and finishing his outing by fanning Royals slugger Salvador Perez. Gose pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run with one walk and one strikeout in the second game of a doubleheader against Kansas City. Of his 39 pitches, seven zoomed into triple digits. The 31-year-old Gose last played in the majors in 2016 with Detroit. Gose spent parts of five seasons in the majors with Toronto and the Tigers before returning to the minors as a pitcher in 2017. Gose is in his third year in Cleveland's minor league system. He also pitched for the U.S Olympic team in Tokyo this summer.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO