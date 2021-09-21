CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Jays outfielder Anthony Gose completes MLB comeback as a pitcher

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt one point in time, Anthony Gose was a promising prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays system. After originally trying to acquire Gose from the Philadelphia Phillies as part of the Roy Halladay deal, the Jays finally got a hold of him after a trade with the Houston Astros. He...

chatsports.com

4 years after giving up as OF, Indians' Anthony Gose hits 100 mph in debut as pitcher

There are many different paths to success in baseball, but only a few represent that of Anthony Gose. Nine years ago, Gose was an outfielder in the Toronto Blue Jays' system and among the best prospects in baseball. Baseball America ranked him as the No. 39 overall prospect. MLB Pipeline had him at No. 57. Baseball Prospectus at No. 68.
MLB
theScore

Indians promote converted pitcher Gose

Former MLB outfielder Anthony Gose returned to the big leagues for the first time in five years, and he did so as a pitcher. The Cleveland Indians called up the 31-year-old left-hander Monday and he didn't disappoint in his first major-league appearance as a hurler. It's been a wild journey...
MLB
FanSided

Indians: Anthony Gose is already having a season to remember

Anthony Gose will be must-see for Indians fans. The Cleveland Indians have elected to call up outfielder-turned-reliever Anthony Gose for the rest of the season. The call-up may be strictly for the rest of the season with no plans for anything beyond 2021 but Gose will have every opportunity to change that mindset.
MLB
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: What took so long to promote Anthony Gose?

The Cleveland Indians dropped a double-header to the Royals on Monday, dropping their record to 73-76 and putting at risk the team’s seven-year run of posting records over .500. This outcome became more and more likely after it became clear that the early summer injuries to Aaron Civale and Shane...
MLB
erienewsnow.com

Former OF Gose Flashes 100 MPH Heat for Indians, Fans Perez

CLEVELAND (AP) — Formerly a fleet outfielder, Anthony Gose returned to the majors five years later on Monday night as a rocket-armed reliever for the Cleveland Indians, flashing 100 mph heat and finishing his outing by fanning Royals slugger Salvador Perez. Gose pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run with one walk and one strikeout in the second game of a doubleheader against Kansas City. Of his 39 pitches, seven zoomed into triple digits. The 31-year-old Gose last played in the majors in 2016 with Detroit. Gose spent parts of five seasons in the majors with Toronto and the Tigers before returning to the minors as a pitcher in 2017. Gose is in his third year in Cleveland's minor league system. He also pitched for the U.S Olympic team in Tokyo this summer.
MLB
chatsports.com

Guardians to promote outfielder-turned-reliever Anthony Gose

Olympic silver medalist and former outfielder Anthony Gose is being called up by the Cleveland Guardians. He won’t be roaming Progressive Field’s outfield any time soon, though — the 31-year-old will likely make his debut as a reliever. Gose’s last MLB action came in 2016 as a member of the...
MLB
MLB

Former OF Gose touches 100 in mound debut

CLEVELAND -- The bullpen door swung open in the top of the fourth inning Monday night at Progressive Field, and out stepped Anthony Gose. As he made his way to the mound, the 31-year-old completed both a literal and figurative journey from the outfield, simultaneously making a debut and a return.
MLB
FanSided

Former Phillies outfield prospect returns to majors as reliever

Anthony Gose once was a Phillies outfield prospect. He’s now a lefty reliever. A former Philadelphia Phillies outfield prospect traded 11 years ago — before debuting and playing a combined 372 games with the Toronto Blue Jays (2012-14) and Detroit Tigers (2015-16) — has returned to the majors … as a reliever.
MLB
ESPN

Former OF Gose back in majors as 100 mph pitcher for Indians

CLEVELAND --  Anthony Gose is ready to make a new kind of pitch to play in the majors. Formerly a fast outfielder in the big leagues, Gose was called up from the minors by the Cleveland Indians on Monday, this time as a hard-throwing lefty reliever. The 31-year-old Gose...
MLB
beaconjournal.com

'Too stupid to quit': Ex-outfielder Anthony Gose flashes 100 mph in pitching debut for Cleveland

Cleveland pitcher Anthony Gose worked behind the scenes for roughly five years for 39 pitches. When Gose walked off the field on May 15, 2016, it would mark the beginning of a quick, downward spiral that led to a demotion to the minors and then, the next spring, the end of his career as an outfielder. At 26 years old, his path to the majors with the bat was closed.
MLB
chatsports.com

Ex-Detroit Tigers OF Anthony Gose reportedly back in the majors as pitcher with Cleveland

The next time he suits up he'll have completed a comeback from position player to pitcher, and that appearance seems imminent; Cleveland promoted the 31-year-old left-hander to the majors, per multiple reports on Monday. Gose was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies out of Bellflower High School (California) in...
MLB
