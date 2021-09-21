Tyler ISD board votes 5-2 against mask mandate in district

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The school board of Tyler Independent School District met on Monday night to discuss whether or not to require masks for those in its schools. Board member Artis Newsome requested the face covering item be on tonight’s board meeting agenda. Newsome said that he was most concerned about children 11 and under who do not have the option to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and are unprotected. The motion failed with a 5-2 vote.