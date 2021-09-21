CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger, GA

Just one Tiger Fan's opinion….

 10 days ago

I finally got to see the 2nd half of the game on today’s ESPNU…..frankly, I am slightly optimistic after watching the Tigers start running the ball AND especially finally watching our 250 pound QB running with determination and a bit of an attitude!!!! Yes, I also saw him fumbling to kill a promising drive but…. I think this was the best “half” he has played this year. This was one of the strangest games I’ve seen in DV and I’m in my 70s (Class of 74). Go Tigers. Y’all quit whining.

