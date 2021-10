LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With California’s eviction moratorium coming to an end, tenants rights activists and local lawmakers gathered on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall Thursday to assure renters that protections remain in place past midnight tonight. “Despite what you may be hearing,” Faizah Malik, Public Counsel Attorney, said Thursday, “we want you to know that the city’s eviction protections remain in place, do not expire and have been held up in courts.” The City Council has extended the COVID-19 state of emergency until the end of the month, which means tenants are protected under the local moratorium until at...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO