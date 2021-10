SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield will honor the Class of 2020 during two special commencement ceremonies on Saturday afternoon. Officials said this will be an opportunity for 2020 graduates to walk across the stage in their cap and gown and have their names read in front of up to eight guests. The ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the UIS Sangamon Auditorium, which is inside the Public Affairs Center Building on Ernest Hemingway Drive.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO