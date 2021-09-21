CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Transatlantic Revenue Could Boost Fourth Quarter For Airlines

By Jay Singh
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a joyful day for airlines in the United States and Europe as news broke that the Biden administration would relax travel bans for fully vaccinated foreigners from November. While it is still just under two months away, the announcement is setting the stage for a revenue boost for the last few of the third quarter and into fourth quarter that could propel airlines back to, or at least close enough, to profitability.

