CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NJ.com

Lindenwold over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jesus Llanes led Lindenwold with two goals in its 8-3 win against St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Hammonton. Fernando Lobo contributed with one goal and two assists as Favour Ogbeide, Jairo Guerrero, Germaine Okeke, Carlos Guerrero and Justin Miranda made up the rest of the scoring for Lindenwold (3-2). Jairo Guerrero, Ogbeide, Okeke and Oscar Flores each pitched into the box score with an assist as Brandon Martinelli totaled three saves in the victory.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Who are Player of the Year candidates in the Burlington County Scholastic League?

Ashley Baran, Holy Cross Prep, Jr. Baran has scored or assisted on 12 of the team’s 16 goals. The junior is special with the ball at her feet and she makes magic out there on the pitch. Baran can dribble her way through a defense and score or she can pull up from distance and hit a perfectly-placed shot. Baran has 60 career goals and she’s one of the best scorers in South Jersey.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer#The Boys#Favour Ogbeide#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls tennis notebook: Strong start for locals in the NJSIAA tournament

It’s NJSIAA tournament time, and of the 13 area programs that earned bids across six sections, just two saw their runs end in Thursday’s first round. Central Jersey, Group 3 has the most area teams, with five, a group that includes each of the top four seeds. All four of those programs – West Windsor-Plainsboro North, Hightstown, Princeton and Lawrence in seed order – had first-round byes, and seventh-seeded Northern Burlington advanced with a 4-1 win over 10th-seeded Brick Memorial. The Greyhounds took all three singles matches in straight sets in that match, with second-singles player Arya Rajesh winning her match without allowing a game.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Who are Player of the Year candidates in the Tri-County Conference?

Riley Boucher, Delsea, Sr. The VMI commit is having a career year with 14 goals and three assists so far. Boucher has taken over as the lead offensive option for Delsea. That type of play out of the midfield has been game-changing for the South Jersey squad. Daniella DeFalco, Clayton,...
HOCKEY
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Schedule, featured coverage, and links for Friday, Oct. 1

Singles/doubles draws | Singles tournament seeds | Doubles tournament seeds. Team tournament brackets | Sectional tournament pairings. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 2. Raritan (0-5) at Hopewell Valley (2-4), 3pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, South Jersey, Group 4. Vineland (5-7) at Cherokee (3-3), 3:30pm. Shore Conference Tournament 2021,...
TENNIS
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Shore Conference rankings for Oct. 1

6-Southern (8-6) 7-Toms River North (7-1) The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
SPORTS
NJ.com

HS Football: Monsters of the midseason in the Big Central Conference

How different is this 2021 season compared to the scaled-down, coronavirus-effected version of last fall?. For starters, consider that the midway point of our current season - this weekend - was the starting point of that 2020 campaign. And the abbreviated schedule came to an abrupt end on Thanksgiving weekend with no playoffs for the first time since the format was introduced by the NJSIAA in 1974.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

At 8-0, close-knit Florence girls volleyball team off to best start in history

On consecutive days in September, the Florence High girls’ volleyball team proved to itself that its undefeated start this year is no fluke. The Flashes defeated Burlington Township, 2-1, on Sept. 22 and, 24 hours later, beat Collingswood 2-0. The Flashes lost the first set to the Falcons (who are now 7-3) before winning two straight, while the Panthers ousted Florence from last spring’s state tournament.
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Who are Player of the Year candidates in the Super Essex Conference?

Mackenzie Albert, Nutley, Sr. Albert might just be the best offensive player in the county this fall. The Iona commit has seven goals and four assists for a Nutley team that has played everyone tough in 2021. Albert has scored at least 14 goals each of the past three years. The senior is a special offensive talent and her impact has been on display since she first stepped on the field for Nutley.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football: Monsters of the midseason in the West Jersey Football League

The 2021 high school football season started a little earlier than usual, with the Battle at the Beach proving to be a great way to kick things off. While Mother Nature didn’t exactly cooperate over the three-day, 11-game showcase, the buzz that it created proved that people were eager for the return of football. It set the stage for what has been a great first half to a highly anticipated season.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Group Rankings for Friday, Oct. 1

GROUP RANKINGS -- OCT. 1. 6-Bridgewater-Raritan (5-3) 9-Hunterdon Central (4-2) 2-Scotch Plains-Fanwood (7-2) 7-Rumson-Fair Haven (9-1) 4-Montclair Kimberley (11-0) 2-Moorestown Friends (9-4) 3-Ranney (7-2) 4-St. Elizabeth (10-1) 5-Villa Walsh (9-3) Rankings are based off games played and reported to njschoolsports.com through Thursday, Sept. 30. Don’t forget to enter results and...
TENNIS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
157K+
Followers
74K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy