Lindenwold over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap

It’s NJSIAA tournament time, and of the 13 area programs that earned bids across six sections, just two saw their runs end in Thursday’s first round. Central Jersey, Group 3 has the most area teams, with five, a group that includes each of the top four seeds. All four of those programs – West Windsor-Plainsboro North, Hightstown, Princeton and Lawrence in seed order – had first-round byes, and seventh-seeded Northern Burlington advanced with a 4-1 win over 10th-seeded Brick Memorial. The Greyhounds took all three singles matches in straight sets in that match, with second-singles player Arya Rajesh winning her match without allowing a game.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO