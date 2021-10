PAWTUCKET – Thanks to three quick goals in the opening half, the Tolman High boys’ soccer team shut out Classical, 4-0, last Saturday night at Max Read Field to even its Division I record at 2-2. Senior Tiago Silva picked up a hat trick by scoring all three of the Tigers’ first-half goals. Silva needed only two minutes to score the only goal the hosts would need, and a minute later, he doubled the Tigers’ lead by scoring off a pass from sophomore Anderson Cardoso. Silva’s third goal came at the 21-minute mark.

