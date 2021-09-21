Fast & Furious Director Justin Lin Says Final Two Films Are the "Last Chapter"
The Fast and the Furious franchise has been delighting viewers for decades now, bringing ever-escalating stories about its found family of characters to life. Around the release of F9: The Fast Saga earlier this year, it was confirmed that the flagship series would be ending with two films, with director Justin Lin set to return. In a recent interview with Collider, Lin spoke about the narrative of the final two films, which are expected to film back to back, and revealed that they will be a single storyline told across the installments.comicbook.com
