Fast & Furious Director Justin Lin Says Final Two Films Are the "Last Chapter"

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fast and the Furious franchise has been delighting viewers for decades now, bringing ever-escalating stories about its found family of characters to life. Around the release of F9: The Fast Saga earlier this year, it was confirmed that the flagship series would be ending with two films, with director Justin Lin set to return. In a recent interview with Collider, Lin spoke about the narrative of the final two films, which are expected to film back to back, and revealed that they will be a single storyline told across the installments.

