Ubisoft Releases New Far Cry 6 Trailers Starring Giancarlo Esposito

The Far Cry fanbase is gearing up for the most hype release of 2021. Since the first Far Cry title released in 2004, the franchise has continued to push boundaries, pitting people against animals, evil despots, and each other, as they explore open worlds while searching for that perfect firearm. When Far Cry 6 was announced in July 2020, it had been under development for four years and promised to bring the series into a new age. Due to be released in February 2021, it, unfortunately, missed the mark due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, we’re only a few weeks away, and Ubisoft’s 3D Team Lead Programmer Stephanie Brenham recently sat down for an interview to detail some of the technical features of the title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO