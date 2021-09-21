CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubisoft Releases New Far Cry 6 Trailers Starring Giancarlo Esposito

By Marc Deschamps
Cover picture for the articleWhen Far Cry 6 releases next month, the game will see actor Giancarlo Esposito in the role of villain Anton Castillo. After his roles in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, Esposito has earned a reputation for playing compelling villains, and Ubisoft clearly hopes he'll leave just as strong an impression when he appears in Far Cry 6. Today, the publisher released a total of four new trailers starring the actor, in which Esposito plays up his menacing presence. The actor seems to be having a lot of fun in these teasers, and they should get fans even more excited to face off against him in the game!

