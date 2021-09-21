Warriors to work out Isaiah Thomas, Quinn Cook, Avery Bradley and others, per report

The Golden State Warriors take training camp invites seriously. In 2016, they signed JaVale McGee to a training camp deal that eventually led to him contributing to their next two championship teams. Now they're giving a similar opportunity to several big-name guards as they attempt to build their team for next season. According to The Undefeated's Marc Spears, the Warriors are working out Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and one of their own former backups, Quinn Cook, this week.