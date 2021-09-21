CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors to work out Isaiah Thomas, Quinn Cook, Avery Bradley and others, per report

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors take training camp invites seriously. In 2016, they signed JaVale McGee to a training camp deal that eventually led to him contributing to their next two championship teams. Now they're giving a similar opportunity to several big-name guards as they attempt to build their team for next season. According to The Undefeated's Marc Spears, the Warriors are working out Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and one of their own former backups, Quinn Cook, this week.

www.cbssports.com

