Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Richland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Wisconsin.alerts.weather.gov
