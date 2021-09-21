Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Louisa, Muscatine, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Iowa. Target Area: Henry; Louisa; Muscatine; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Mercer, northeastern Henry, Louisa, southeastern Washington and southwestern Muscatine Counties through 845 PM CDT At 753 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cotter to near Mount Union. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Muscatine, Wapello, Columbus Junction, Winfield, Fruitland, Ainsworth, Grandview, Conesville, Columbus City, Letts, Crawfordsville, Cotter, Wyman, Fredonia, Cranston, Marr Park, Cairo, Virginia Grove Recreation Area, Louisa County Fairgrounds and Snively Access Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH