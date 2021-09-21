CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Richland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Wisconsin.

alerts.weather.gov

