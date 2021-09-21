Feeling Stuck and Frustrated?
The first step in managing stress in order to think more clearly is to address states like anger and anxiety. Enjoyable activities can take the brain out of its survival mode. Have you ever been stuck in a frustrating situation? I was when I began college as a first-generation college student, commuting to the University of California Riverside from my parents’ suburban house. I studied every night after dinner, but that was not enough. Committed to succeeding in college, I was frustrated trying to find more time to study on weekends.www.psychologytoday.com
Comments / 0