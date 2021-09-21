CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Feeling Stuck and Frustrated?

By Reviewed by Ekua Hagan
psychologytoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first step in managing stress in order to think more clearly is to address states like anger and anxiety. Enjoyable activities can take the brain out of its survival mode. Have you ever been stuck in a frustrating situation? I was when I began college as a first-generation college student, commuting to the University of California Riverside from my parents’ suburban house. I studied every night after dinner, but that was not enough. Committed to succeeding in college, I was frustrated trying to find more time to study on weekends.

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Loneliness and Trust

During trust decisions, lonely people show reduced activity and connectivity in parts of the brain involved in trust formation, compared to non. Lonely people benefit less from positive social interactions than others. Reduced trust is likely a cause and consequence of loneliness. Health experts sounded an alarm about a growing...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Is Inner Noise Affecting Your Ability to Listen?

Focused conversations help people make sense of their lives, but pandemic anxiety has interfered with people's ability to connect and listen. Inner chatter and anxiety can make it hard to focus on what a person is saying, which can lead to a cycle of frustration and distraction. Reminding oneself to...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Spending Time Outside Can Improve Your Mental Health

A lot of people can attest to the healing that being out in nature can provide. Japanese culture coined the term “forest bathing,” which includes spending time in nature to get a break from the day-to-day hustle. They have long observed the psychological benefits this exercise had. Cheryl Strayed, the author of Wild, went on a Pacific Crest Trail thru-hike while grieving the loss of her mother. Many millennials have left a traditional lifestyle to travel in a camper van to experience natural wonders. Our national parks have been at capacity from visitors throughout the pandemic. There are a lot of examples of people seeking nature for the benefits it has.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Struggling With Back-to-School Adjustment?

Parents need to put their own oxygen masks on first. We can empower our children to manage challenging emotions. Practice daily calming tools for the best results. Enlist outside help when needed. Back-to-school after so many months of pandemic disruption has ushered in some adjustment challenges and common increases in...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
psychologytoday.com

4 Ways Parents Can Increase Confidence in Their Children

It is essential for children and teens to practice problem-solving skills to develop confidence. Children and teens experience anxiety when they are required to sit with a problem without having a solution right away. One of the best gifts parents can give their children is to allow them to fix...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Does Self-Awareness Make You More Anxious?

Increased self-awareness can often lead to self-consciousness that can prevent a person from performing at their best. Asking why one does something is much less helpful than asking what one should do to change. Mindful video journaling can help people become more self-accepting and compassionate toward themselves. Self-awareness seems like...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

7 Techniques to Control Your Intense Emotions at Work

Without the right strategies for regulating your emotions at work, it can be easy to overreact. Work-friendly strategies to help you stay calm and composed include lowering your body temperature and using simple grounding techniques. Box breathing is another helpful strategy that can be done discreetly at work. Strong emotions...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When Your Self Sabotages Your Life

When what we do is disconnected from who we are, a never-ending inner struggle results. Damage to our self-value is a deep mental wound that can be healed in meaningful connections. Self-value comes from co-creating a life that is worth living. In exploring the psychodynamics of self-sabotage, it is useful...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Commuting#College Student#Gardening#Polish#Neuroscience#Feldman Dreher
psychologytoday.com

Adult Children of Mentally Ill Parents: 4 Core Experiences

According to one study, children of mentally ill parents reported that growing up, they felt responsible for their family’s well-being. Children of mentally ill parents have reported feeling isolated from their families, as well as their peers and larger society. Some children of mentally ill parents fear inheriting their parents'...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Recognizing Grief Trigger Warnings

Grief triggers are like sneaker waves; they hit you when your back is turned. Grief triggers can be as non-specific as the change in seasons, or as specific as a favorite perfume. Knowing your triggers is the first step in managing them. Triggered grief can also release involuntary memories that...
MENTAL HEALTH
myfitnesspal.com

I'm stuck!!!

I've done well tracking my calories and gradually losing 2 stone by dropping .5 to 1lb per week. I'm in no rush as this is a lifestyle change for me. Thing is I have 7lb to go and i've hit a plateau. The scales go down one week then up the next. Ive been roughly the same weight for months now. How can I get my head back into it? Any tips to help with the last push?
WEIGHT LOSS
benewsjournal.com

Feeling Anxious?

On Thursday evening, a large socially distanced crowd joined the Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition for their annual town hall meeting at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds which featured noted speaker and associate professor and family life extension specialist at Utah State University, “Dr. Dave” Schramm. The discussion of the evening focused on learning ways to cope with […]
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
psychologytoday.com

Internet Use Disorder May Be Linked to OCD

A new article published in Frontiers in Psychology offers insight into “Internet use disorder” — a condition characterized by excessive or poorly controlled urges and behaviors relating to Internet use that causes distress or interferes with normal life functioning. According to the authors of the research, a team led by Tania Moretta of the University of Padova in Italy, it is more likely to affect people who exhibit obsessive-compulsive symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Being Smitten May Feel Awesome, but Is It Good for You?

The meaning of "smitten" has evolved from being struck aggressively by an enemy in combat to being "struck" ardently by a potential paramour. Despite its buoyant beginnings, fervid emotional involvement with another more often than not ends with downcast, heavy-hearted disillusionment. When one is in a state of "smittenness," one...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Disconnected at Work? Reconnect With Wonder

Disconnect in the workplace can lead to burnout, dissociation, and discontent. Experiences of wonder can foster reconnection to our work by renewing our energy and improving our ability to problem-solve. Wonder can also help us feel more connected to coworkers, strengthening our empathy and ability to collaborate. It only takes...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Unexpected Upsides of Virtual Therapy

The COVID-19 pandemic moved therapy into the virtual space. For many, the virtual format of therapy is more beneficial than face-to-face. There are unique benefits of navigating the therapeutic experience in a virtual setting. On March 13, 2020, I wrapped up my last session of the day and locked the...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

10 Signs You May Have a Problem with Perfectionism

Perfectionism is not about striving for excellence but striving for the impossible, unattainable, and ultimately, the unachievable. Perfectionism increases the risk of several health issues, including eating disorders, anxiety disorders, pathological worry and premature death. Signs of perfectionism include negative self-talk, comparing oneself to others and spending excessive time trying...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What To Know About Illness Anxiety Disorder

The main symptoms of IAD revolve around preoccupation with minor ailments or rejection of negative diagnoses. Some level of concern about your health is natural, but when the anxiety becomes worse than the physical symptoms, it may be time to seek help. While psychotherapy is the primary form of treatment...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy