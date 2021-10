Tiffin, Ohio — During the Tiffin City Council meeting Monday, Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz announced he has appointed David Pauly to the position of Chief of Police. Pauly had served in the Tiffin Police Department for 16 years and most recently serves as a Special Agent Supervisor for the Bureau of Criminal Investigations under the Office of the Ohio Attorney General. Pauly will take over as Chief on Jan. 1, 2022.