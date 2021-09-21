CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 deaths now outnumber toll of 1918 flu pandemic

By Bloomberg News
 10 days ago
The number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths has surpassed the toll of the 1918 influenza pandemic, a milestone many experts say was avoidable after the arrival of vaccines. The comparison is imperfect due to a much larger U.S. population today, but the country has reported 675,446 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data — more than the 675,000 that are estimated to have died a century earlier.

