Orange County, CA

Orange County Sees Continued Declines in COVID-19 Metrics

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 10 days ago

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and other metrics continued to decline Monday, but eight more deaths were logged, including six this month. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals decreased from 367 on Friday to 309 Monday, with the number of patients in intensive care falling from 108 Friday to 100 Monday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The OCHCA reports COVID-19 statistics Mondays through Fridays.

