Peace Corps service is needed now more than ever
As one of the 2,285 Returned Peace Corps volunteers who have called New Mexico home, I welcome this opportunity to express my support for the Peace Corps. Sept. 22 is the 60th anniversary of the Peace Corps, the day President John F. Kennedy created an agency that promotes the values of service, peace, sacrifice, commitment and learning. As dramatically evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, our increasingly interconnected world demands global solidarity, not just charity. It is together, through common understanding from the ground up, that we can tackle worldwide problems transcending national borders, such as climate change, poverty, public health and international migration.www.abqjournal.com
