SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The summer of 2021 is almost over as Fall officially arrives at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. The last full day of Summer is Tuesday and we can expect a a summer like day with a good deal of afternoon and evening thunderstorms and a high near 90. There is a cold front heading to Florida but we are not going to participate in this cool down all that much.