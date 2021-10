Amid rumours that the whole thing had been scrapped, both RDS and TVA in Quebec will be airing one-on-one interviews with Jonathan Drouin of the Montreal Canadiens Monday night. Drouin left the team mid-way through last season and did not return due to "personal reasons." There was a ton a of speculation as to why he made the decision, but Drouin had never spoken out on the reasons himself. In a teaser clip for the interview, which is in French, Drouin added some insight.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO