Can Matt Nagy find Justin Fields’ comfort zone?

It might be hard to believe now, but when Nick Foles replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in the second half against the Falcons last season, he was sensational. Coming in cold in Week 3, Foles threw three touchdown passes in a 4:27 span of the fourth quarter to lead the Bears to an energizing 30-26 comeback victory on the road. And Foles had a fourth touchdown pass to Allen Robinson that was controversially overturned into an interception upon replay review.