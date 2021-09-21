CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can Matt Nagy find Justin Fields’ comfort zone?

By Chicago Sun-Times
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be hard to believe now, but when Nick Foles replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in the second half against the Falcons last season, he was sensational. Coming in cold in Week 3, Foles threw three touchdown passes in a 4:27 span of the fourth quarter to lead the Bears to an energizing 30-26 comeback victory on the road. And Foles had a fourth touchdown pass to Allen Robinson that was controversially overturned into an interception upon replay review.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
247Sports

Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy unsure of Justin Fields, starting quarterback situation

The Chicago Bears are unsure of their starting quarterback situation moving forward this season after Sunday's disastrous outing on offense during a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Rookie first-round pick Justin Fields, in his first NFL start, was sacked nine times and was inconsistent through the air, finishing with just 68 yards and 14 incompletions on 20 passing attempts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Zone#Bears#American Football
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Rex Ryan Announces He’s ‘Done’ With 1 Notable Quarterback

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, he revealed which NFL quarterback he’s officially done with. It turns out Ryan is done sticking up for New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This Justin Fields quote should get Matt Nagy’s attention

Since the aftermath of the 2021 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears fans have been dying to see their rookie quarterback get meaningful reps in practice. All spring and summer long, and throughout training camp, Fields was a clear backup — and that’s fine. However, what’s not fine is the amount of reps he has gotten with the first team.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
FanSided

Matt Nagy’s quote about Justin Fields will further enrage Bears fans

The calls for Justin Fields to start aren’t going away, and Matt Nagy’s most recent quote will only further enrage Bears fans. The Chicago Bears remained committed to Andy Dalton all through the preseason, and even after they were overmatched in all facets by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 he’ll remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s a home game, and if Dalton struggles the fans will be present to voice their displeasure/call for Justin Fields to play.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy