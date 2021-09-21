Martha’s Vineyard the Backdrop for New Show on Fox

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
So this is one of those "Outer Banks" situations in which the show is not actually filmed in the area that the characters on the show live. Fox will debut a new program called "Our Kind of People" on Tuesday, September 21 at 9 pm. The trailer begins with a quick shot of a town sign that reads, "Entering Oak Bluffs" with the main character, Angela Vaughn saying, "This is Oak Bluffs." Although the Martha's Vineyard town is meant to be the backdrop of the new show, it was actually filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina.

