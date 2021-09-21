CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estiatorio Ornos opens in FiDi, giving San Francisco its first-ever ‘fish sommelier’

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco is a melting pot of global cuisine, but authentic Greek restaurants have always seemed few and far between here. Estiatorio Ornos, a Michael Mina restaurant at 252 California Street, now fills that niche, and it's the next iteration for the storied space from Mina's restaurant group, which formerly hosted Aqua, where Mina got his start, and later and his Michelin-starred eponymous restaurant that officially closed in August. The new restaurant debuted over the weekend and is also helping introduce San Francisco to the work of a “fish sommelier.”

