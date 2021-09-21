CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

‘My heart aches’: Springfield officer emotional after Independence officer’s kidney donation

By Shannon O'Brien
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A Springfield police officer in need of a kidney got the gift of life from an Independence brother in blue who lost his life in the line of duty. Police officers put their lives at risk every day to keep their community safe, sometimes making the ultimate sacrifice. Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans is one of them, shot and killed last week after responding to a call.

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

