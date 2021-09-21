CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 Honors Roll In This Week For OSU’s Jaylen Warren, Jason Taylor II

By News On 6
news9.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn't been pretty for OSU so far this season, but they're unbeaten, outscoring opponents by a grand total of 13 points. Jaylen Warren was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week and newcomer of the week after a 32-carry, 218-yard, two-touchdown effort in the 21-20 win over Boise State.

