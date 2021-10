New congressional map fails to move GOP minority; lawmakers push up against Monday deadline for final action.A redrawn map for Oregon's six U.S. House districts failed to move Republicans in the Oregon House, which remained stymied Saturday as the deadline nears for lawmakers to complete congressional and legislative redistricting plans already passed by the Senate. The House adjourned until 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, which is the deadline for lawmakers to complete work on both plans or let others assume those tasks. Only 34 of the 60-member House checked in, short of the 40 required to conduct business. Only one...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO