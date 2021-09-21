CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Linn, Macon by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Missouri. Target Area: Adair; Linn; Macon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Adair, northeastern Linn and northwestern Macon Counties through 815 PM CDT At 752 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Bucklin, or 8 miles northeast of Brookfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ethel, New Boston and Saint Catherine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

