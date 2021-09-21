Jesus Castro: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

Sophomore midfielder Jesus Castro has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week.

Returning for the first time since the spring 2020 season, The Richmond Observer will spotlight one male and one female student-athlete from Richmond Senior High School each week based on his and her respective performance to help their team.

A second-year varsity player, Castro has been an integral part of the Raiders’ midfield this season facilitating the ball on the offensive attack. In Friday’s match against Union Pines, Castro scored both goals in a 2-1 win, earning him first career recognition.

Athletic Profile

Age: 15

Birthday: Feb. 28, 2006

Year: Sophomore

Fall Sport: Soccer

Position: Inside Midfielder

Years on Varsity: 2 years

Height & Weight: 5-6, 140 pounds

Experience: 8 years

ON THE PITCH WITH JESUS CASTRO

The Raider soccer team and head coach Chris Larsen continue to look to right the ship after a slow start to the season. Castro’s efforts in the win over the Vikings last Friday were crucial in helping Richmond stay in the hunt for a hopeful playoff spot.

Richmond and Union Pines started the game on Wednesday, but due to a lightning delay, the game was finished on Friday. The two teams picked up with 26:47 remaining in the first half.

Castro, who now has three goals this season, scored his first against Union Pines in the 8th minute on Wednesday. On an offensive rush, senior teammate Luke Williams passed the ball to Castro just outside of the 18-yard box, who finished the shot past goalkeeper Sean Blatz.

Two nights later, with the match now tied 1-1, another connecting pass from Williams allowed Castro to score the game-winning tally. Junior Jullian Cline started the run down the middle of the field, before sending the ball to Williams.

This time, Williams crossed the ball to Castro inside the box, who roped a shot just inside the right post from 10 yards. The Raiders would take a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute and hold on for the victory.

Richmond (3-7, 1-4 SAC), which lost to Lee County on Monday, will travel to non-conference Porter Ridge on Wednesday. Action will start at 7 p.m.

Jesus Castro (19) battles for possession during Richmond’s 2-1 win over Union Pines. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSES WITH JESUS CASTRO

ROSports: What was it like scoring those two goals to help the Raiders to their first SAC win?

Castro: “It felt amazing to score those two goals. It also felt good to help out the team and for us to get our first win in conference when we really needed it. I think that win helped the team keep our head up moving forward.”

ROSports: What are the team’s expectations the rest of the way this season?

Castro: “We really want to get more wins, that’s the first thing. But we also want to continue to communicate better. As a team, we want the seniors to have a good season, too, since it’s their last one.”

ROSports: If you could have lunch with any professional soccer player(s), who would it be and why?

Castro: “It would have to be Andres Iniesta and Xavi, who both played for Barcelona in their prime. They are midfielders and make amazing passes, and I’d want to learn how to move the ball better and ask them about their vision and ability to see the field the way they do.”

ROSports: Name a couple of things you’d like to accomplish before graduating high school.

Castro: “I want to have a good academic record when I graduate. And I want to try to go to college and play soccer if that opportunity comes up. I’m thinking about a career in architecture since my dad is in construction. That has inspired me.”

ROSports: Which superpower would you want to have and why?

Castro: “I think having the ability to control time would be really cool. I could fix mistakes or see what life looks like in 10 years, and if I didn’t like it, I could try to change things.”

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week article later this week.