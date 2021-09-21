Shang-Chi 2 Could Bring In Iron Fist, Here's How

Warning: SPOILERS are ahead for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!. It’s been over two weeks since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiered exclusively in theaters, and the movie has had an outstanding critical and commercial run so far. So while Marvel Studios hasn’t officially announced Shang-Chi 2 yet, it stands to reason we’ll be seeing more of Simu Liu’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially given what unfolded in the mid and post-credits scenes. Naturally though, it’ll be a while until we learn what the sequel has in store, but the first Shang-Chi movie may have laid the groundwork for another famous Marvel martial artist to be brought in: Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist.