Energy Industry

FEATURE: Petrobras to retain over half of fuel oil, bunker production in Brazil after refineries' sale

By Silvia Struthers
 10 days ago

Refineries to be sold encompass 46% of the fuel produced in 2021. RLAM, purchased by Mubadala Capital, accounts for 20% of output. The scheduled sale of eight of its refineries would leave Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras in control of around half of the country's annual production of fuel oil and bunker fuel, according to data from the country's National Agency of Petroleum, or ANP.

WNMT AM 650

Bolsonaro suggests government proceeds from Petrobras could ease fuel prices

(Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that profits from state-run oil firm Petrobras could be used to alleviate rising fuel prices in the country, among possibilities for confronting higher prices. Fuel prices have become a hot-button issue in Brazil as inflation soars. Recent CEOs of Petrobras have...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

New Line 3 pipeline ready to move oil from Canada to US: Enbridge

The replacement Line 3 pipeline -- the first new conduit from Canada's oil sands to US refineries built in years -- is "substantially completed" and will be ready to move oil starting Friday, Enbridge announced. "We're thrilled" it'll start moving oil after "a long process" to get it built, with the first shipments likely early next week, Enbridge chief communications officer Mike Fernandez told AFP. The 1,765-kilometre-long (1,097-mile) pipeline from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin replaces a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s, and doubles its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

In waiting for the right price, India now faces a coal crisis

India's coal stocks have hit dangerously low levels, and alarm bells are going off in the country's power sector. The country's thermal coal demand is re-emerging as it picks itself up from pandemic-related demand destruction in the first half of 2021. Power demand is on the rise as country hits the road to economic recovery following a surge in coronavirus early this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

UK Oil Cos Say Fuel Crisis Easing

The U.K. oil industry said the nation's fuel crisis is easing after the government deployed additional tankers and put the army on standby to drive trucks. The U.K. oil industry said the nation’s fuel crisis is easing after the government deployed additional tankers and put the army on standby to drive trucks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Haynesville gas production hits record high as US market tightens, prices surge

An uptick in drilling activity in the Haynesville earlier this year is paying dividends for producers this month with output from the Texas-Louisiana shale hitting fresh record highs as gas prices surge. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In September, production from the Haynesville...
HAYNESVILLE, LA
spglobal.com

China takes additional measures to backstop winter coal, natural gas, electricity supply

Northeast power utilities to buy 100% of coal through contracts, cut spot price exposure. Coal mines designated for emergency supply, residential use prioritized. China will take measures to ensure stable energy supplies -- mainly coal, natural gas, and electricity -- for the coming winter-spring heating season, specifically meeting energy demand from Northeastern regions and for residential use, the country's top economic and policy planner, the National Development and Reform Commission said at a press briefing Sept. 29.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Crude retreats amid increase in inventories, stronger dollar

Crude oil futures were lower midmorning Sept. 30 as investors adopt a wait-and-see approach ahead of OPEC+ meeting, while a stronger dollar and the increase of US crude stocks added further headwinds to energy prices. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:30 am...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

APPEC: BHP explores LNG, biofuels, collaborates to boost greener shipping

LNG not just a transition fuel but vital to reach 2050 target. BHP to launch RFI for steady-state supply of biodiesel into Singapore. Global resources company BHP is tapping LNG's and biodiesel's potential as a marine fuel choice to advance sustainable shipping as the maritime industry explores a gamut of fuel options to meet its emissions cuts targets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

UK's largest energy suppliers 'will withstand market turbulence'

Efficient hedging and good access to capital should ensure Centrica, EDF Energy, E.ON UK and Scottish Power Ltd. ride out the UK's energy supplier crisis, S&P Global Ratings said Sept. 30. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Three more small suppliers ceased trading Sept....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: China's plants cut runs; demand in Japan set to rise

The average utilization rate of China's four state-owned refiners fell from 84% in August to 82% in September, while independent refiners also cut run rates by two percentage points. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. As a result, the country's crude throughput is likely...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Re-balancing of Europe's gas, power markets seen unlikely in Q4

A rapid re-balancing of the European gas market looks an unlikely prospect in Q4 2021 as prices continued to reach fresh record highs deep into September. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. With storage stocks at historically low levels for the time of year, Asia beating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

JKM LNG benchmark hits record high on global gas supply tightness, winter demand

Power shortages in China creating anxiety over LNG inventories. Spot Asia-Pacific LNG prices hit a record high on Sept. 30. on persistent supply constraints in global gas markets and strong winter restocking demand among Asian end-users. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The S&P...
TRAFFIC

