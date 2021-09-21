FEATURE: Petrobras to retain over half of fuel oil, bunker production in Brazil after refineries' sale
Refineries to be sold encompass 46% of the fuel produced in 2021. RLAM, purchased by Mubadala Capital, accounts for 20% of output. The scheduled sale of eight of its refineries would leave Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras in control of around half of the country's annual production of fuel oil and bunker fuel, according to data from the country's National Agency of Petroleum, or ANP.www.spglobal.com
