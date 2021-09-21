CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Chandler doctor only treating patients who have COVID shot

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf someone wants to become a new patient but is unvaccinated, Dr. Carroll offers to vaccinate them. If they decline, he wants them to find another physician.

Steve Gallagher
10d ago

Why would it matter if the patient is or not if this doctor is already vaccinated? Haha.. Just fuel to the fire and further dividing of the people.

Reply(1)
30
chet hopper
10d ago

What a quack!! Maybe you should only treat people who are not sick. If your vaccine is so infallible what do you have to be concerned about

Reply(1)
23
Celeste Colon
10d ago

all this fake doctors need to lose their license and businessif you are a doctor you would know that covid has a 98% survival rate and we'll as what the experimental injection has. this fake doctors forgot the hipocratic oath they took.and no a doctor doesn't have the right to reject anyone. he is a public servant.

Reply
20
 

#Covid

