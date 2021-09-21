CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ Instagram account is back but fans are confused

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 10 days ago
Britney Spears temporarily deactivated her Instagram account 6 days ago after announcing her engagement to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari but the account is back with 3 recent posts.

Britney Spears temporarily deactivated her Instagram account 6 days ago after announcing her engagement to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari but the account is back with 3 recent posts. Britneys fans were initially skeptical about her account being deleted but now they are even more skeptical about her return. On Monday, September 20th the star wrote, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy sh** ... FIANCÉ ... I still can’t believe it” in the caption of the same photo in black and white and in color. However some fans are convinced the photos are old, commenting that Spears had red hair when she was engaged, “But Britney you have shorter red hair now how could these be from your engagement getaway?” One user wrote.

A couple of hours after Britney’s return to Instagram she shared another old video of her dancing to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” “This was shot in July !!!! Remember Bad Guy ???? Well this is part 3” she wrote in the caption. It’s been viewed over 1.3 million times with her fans asking the same questions in the comments.

Clearly excited to be back, Spears shared another video dancing. She also offered an explanation for why her hair isn’t red anymore for her concerned fans in the caption. “Pssss my red dye came out in the shower 🚿 and it looked like a crime scene” she wrote.

SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
PopSugar

Britney Spears's Custom Engagement Ring Features a Beautiful Engraving

Britney Spears is engaged! On Sept. 12, the singer announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram. "I can't f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Britney wrote alongside a sweet video showing off her ring with Sam by her side. Sam also shared a photo of the two announcing the news, giving us a better view of Britney's classic round-cut diamond engagement ring.
Billie Eilish
Sam Asghari
Britney Spears
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘I Can’t Believe It!’

Heading to the altar! Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly five years of dating. The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the exciting news moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, garnering several congratulatory messages from fans. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring on Sunday, September 12.
The Associated Press

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
heatworld

Britney Spears fights back over prenup

If there’s one human being on this planet who deserves a happily ever after, it’s Britney Spears. She’s dealt with mental ill health, custody battles, and – as if anyone needed reminding – a 13-year-long oppressive conservatorship that she says prevented her from getting married, having more kids or even buying herself a coffee in the morning.
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Fires Back at Jamie: ‘Reported Alcoholic and Gambling Addict, With Zero Financial Background’

UPDATE (9/28): Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, fired back at Jamie Spears after the singer’s father objected to anyone replacing him as a temporary conservator as the conservatorship winds down. The comments were contained in a footnote of a legal filing that was otherwise objecting to another Jamie filing about compensating the conservator and the conservator’s attorneys (which Rosengart also objected to). In the footnote, Rosengart rebuffed Jamie’s claim that his potential replacement, John Zabel, was unqualified. Rosengart said Zabel “is a highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust — in stark contrast...
Indy100

The latest developments in Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle – explained

Singer Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008 after suffering a series of mental health issues. This grants him the legal right to make decisions regarding her personal finances. Earlier this year, Spears got candid about the array of new documentaries focusing on her mental health, and legal battle over her father’s conservatorship of her, calling them “hypocritical.” She posted a lengthy Instagram post, criticising the media for taking advantage of the “most negative and traumatizing times” throughout her career. However, developments in the last few months have revealed that Spears...
IndieWire

What Britney Spears Tells Us About the Exploitation of Hollywood Child Actors

When Britney Spears attorney Matthew Rosengart appears in Los Angeles probate court September 29 before Judge Brenda Penny and argues for his client’s release from a 13-year conservatorship overseen by her estranged father, the motion stands to correct a wrong that began long before #freebritney, or Chris Crocker’s plea 14 years ago to “Leave Britney alone!,” or even her 1993 debut on the Mickey Mouse Club. The abuse of Spears’ conservatorship, which rendered her the legal equivalent of a child, also speaks to an abuse that threatens many child performers — kidfluencers, TikTok and reality stars, and anyone who lives in...
CBS LA

Britney Spears’ Father Suspended As Conservator Over Daughter’s Estate, Fans Celebrate Pop Star’s Victory

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that’s controlled the singer’s life, career and finances for 13 years. Outside the courthouse, devoted fans of the pop star celebrated, cheering and embracing one another. “Today is a great day. It’s a great day for Britney Spears and it’s a great day for justice. There’s definitely something to celebrate, but it’s also a solemn day. Britney Spears has been faced with a decade long nightmare, a Kafkaesque nightmare orchestrated by her father,” Matthew Rosengart, Britney Spears attorney, said to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Britney Vs. Spears’ Producer: ‘Sunlight Is the Best Disinfectant’ for Exposing the Pop Star’s Conservatorship Battle

Rumors that Netflix was at work on a Britney Spears documentary had been swirling around for years — not through buzz in the industry, but on Twitter where #FreeBritney fans were hard at work speculating about the project. On Tuesday, the hotly anticipated project, dubbed “Britney Vs. Spears,” finally dropped — the third documentary to do so in as many days. Like The New York Times’ “Controlling Britney Spears” and CNN’s hourlong special report, “Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom,” both of which aired over the weekend, Netflix focuses mostly on the pop star’s controversial conservatorship. The Britney documentary craze began this...
HOLAUSA

