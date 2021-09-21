CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers’ offense a work in progress after costly mistakes vs. Cowboys

By Gilbert Manzano
Pasadena Star-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChargers coach Brandon Staley hasn’t lost patience with his offense after his team failed to score more than 20 points for the second consecutive game to start the season. He’s focused on the production and potential of a Justin Herbert-led offense with many new pieces. Staley’s excitement in the process showed when he referred to Herbert as the best player on the field after the Chargers’ 20-17 setback against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

www.pasadenastarnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
Dallas News

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper suffered bruised rib vs. Chargers

Early indications are Amari Cooper avoided a significant injury Sunday when exiting late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys wide receiver departed to the sideline with 46 seconds remaining following a 12-yard reception. He suffered a ribs injury that coach Mike McCarthy said actually originated in the team’s Sept. 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Micah Parsons
New York Post

Cowboys fans end up in lake after fighting outside Chargers stadium

Cowboys fans got rowdy in California. A WWE-style brawl quickly escalated outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca., where the Cowboys beat the Chargers on Sunday, and resulted in a few fans getting tossed into a lake. Viral videos on social media captured the chaos, where Chargers fans appeared outnumbered by Cowboys supporters.
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Who has the edge?

COWBOYS (0-1) AT CHARGERS (1-0) When: Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 2); 98.7 FM; 105.5 FM/94.3 FM (Spanish); Sirius 82. Notable injury designations: Chargers: RT Bryan Bulaga (back; injured reserve), CB Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder; out), S Nasir Adderley (groin; questionable), DT Justin Jones (calf; doubtful) Cowboys: DE DeMarcus...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Cowboys#American Football#Tampa Bay#The Chiefs And Buccaneers#Chiefs#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen, stream Chargers vs. Cowboys

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to build off their win in the season opener, as they’re set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s matchup:. Game Information. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys. Sunday, Sept. 19 — 1:25 p.m....
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Ty Nsekhe Hospitalized with Heat-Related Illness, out Week 2 vs. Chargers

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being hospitalized with a heat-related illness after Thursday's practice. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Nsekhe has been released from the hospital. "I think anytime you're dealing...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Cowboys vs. Chargers odds: How to bet, picks, more

The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in what should be a high-scoring affair. While the Cowboys came up short against the Tampa Bay Bucs, Dak Prescott came back from injury with a bang. The signal-caller threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns in his return.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers: Know thy enemy

Welcome to Week 2 of the Dallas Cowboys 2021 season. Last week, this team gave the World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers a strong challenge. In the end, this team fell short for a myriad of reasons. While there is nothing tangible from the “moral victory,” there were a lot of things that could be positive takeaways from the start of the season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Can Dallas D Contain QB Justin Herbert? Cowboys vs. Chargers GAMEDAY

The Dallas Cowboys look to avoid an 0-2 start to the season as they travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. In a Sunday battle between two dynamic quarterbacks, will Dak Prescott or Justin Herbert lead their team to victory?. QB PLAY: In a Week 1...
NFL
San Bernardino County Sun

Chargers fall to Cowboys after Greg Zuerlein’s 56-yard FG

INGLEWOOD — Justin Herbert was supposed to knife through a Cowboys’ defense without their two best pass rushers. That pregame analysis was obvious, but there wasn’t enough attention on the defensive starters the Chargers were missing Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys’ rushing attack got back on...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy