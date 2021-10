Lafourche and Terrebonne parish residents displaced by Hurricane Ida have been sleeping in tents and “using the rubble to build their own sort of makeshift structure” since the storm made landfall last month, said Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee during a legislative hearing Monday. “And when I say tent, I’m not talking about like some […] The post Louisiana residents are sleeping in tents because of damaged housing, lawmaker says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO