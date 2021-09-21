CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers’ offense a work in progress after costly mistakes vs. Cowboys

By Gilbert Manzano
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChargers coach Brandon Staley hasn’t lost patience with his offense after his team failed to score more than 20 points for the second consecutive game to start the season. He’s focused on the production and potential of a Justin Herbert-led offense with many new pieces. Staley’s excitement in the process showed when he referred to Herbert as the best player on the field after the Chargers’ 20-17 setback against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

