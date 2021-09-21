The North Bay Continues to Evolve and Transform
In Novato, the former Fireman’s Fund Insurance headquarters may also transform into something sorely needed: housing. Welcome to our annual Architecture/Construction/Real Estate issue! If you’re interested in innovative ideas in real estate development and possible solutions to the housing shortage, we have a collection of articles assembled for you here that demonstrates how the tri-county area continues to evolve and transform itself.www.northbaybiz.com
