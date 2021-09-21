The North Bay Continues to Evolve and Transform

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The much delayed San Francisco Central Subway Project is currently scheduled to finally open for service in the spring of 2022. The project — which will extend the SF Muni Metro T Third Line through SoMa, Union Square and Chinatown — promises to improve transportation to and from some of the city’s busiest, most densely populated areas. Originally projected to be finished in 2018, a number of issues have slowed the construction process to a crawl. Below is a list of some past coverage KPIX has done on the long-delayed Central Subway. San Francisco’s Central Subway Sees Completion Date Pushed Back To End Of 2020 San Francisco’s New Transit Director Taking On City’s Gridlock, Central Subway Project Delays San Francisco’s Central Subway System Delayed Again For At Least 2 Years SFMTA Officials Admit Central Subway Won’t Open By December Deadline San Francisco MTA Leaders To Decide On Re-Naming Central Subway Station After Rose Pak Reopening Of Stockton Street Marks Milestone In Central Subway Project SFMTA Says Contractor Laid Wrong Type Of Track For Central Subway San Francisco’s Central Subway Project Hits ‘Major Milestone’

