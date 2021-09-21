CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

The North Bay Continues to Evolve and Transform

By Lawrence Amaturo
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Novato, the former Fireman’s Fund Insurance headquarters may also transform into something sorely needed: housing. Welcome to our annual Architecture/Construction/Real Estate issue! If you’re interested in innovative ideas in real estate development and possible solutions to the housing shortage, we have a collection of articles assembled for you here that demonstrates how the tri-county area continues to evolve and transform itself.

yourvalley.net

Area north of 163rd Ave. in Surprise continues to fill in

Smaller developments in the general area of the large Rancho Mercado master plan in northwest Surprise are popping up in city planning discussions. During the Sept. 16 Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners heard and recommended approval for the Bonita Ranch preliminary plat, and as well as a minor General Plan amendment and zoning change for Mandou Ranch.
SURPRISE, AZ
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco’s Central Subway Project: The Long Road to Opening

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The much delayed San Francisco Central Subway Project is currently scheduled to finally open for service in the spring of 2022. The project — which will extend the SF Muni Metro T Third Line through SoMa, Union Square and Chinatown — promises to improve transportation to and from some of the city’s busiest, most densely populated areas. Originally projected to be finished in 2018, a number of issues have slowed the construction process to a crawl. Below is a list of some past coverage KPIX has done on the long-delayed Central Subway. San Francisco’s Central Subway Sees Completion Date Pushed Back To End Of 2020 San Francisco’s New Transit Director Taking On City’s Gridlock, Central Subway Project Delays San Francisco’s Central Subway System Delayed Again For At Least 2 Years SFMTA Officials Admit Central Subway Won’t Open By December Deadline San Francisco MTA Leaders To Decide On Re-Naming Central Subway Station After Rose Pak Reopening Of Stockton Street Marks Milestone In Central Subway Project SFMTA Says Contractor Laid Wrong Type Of Track For Central Subway San Francisco’s Central Subway Project Hits ‘Major Milestone’
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. Santa Cruz County lifted its indoor mask mandate Wednesday as local health officials cited the county’s declining rate of viral transmission. County officials lifted the mandate, effective immediately, after Santa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Petaluma 360

Carlos Santana sells North Bay home of 14 years for $5.5 million

Grammy-winning guitarist Carlos Santana just sold his scenic home on the Tiburon Peninsula for $5.53 million — about $430,000 more than he paid for the property in 2007. It's not a surprising move for the prolific musician, who spends much of his time elsewhere. He owns a home in Las Vegas, where he's held a residency for the last nine years, and earlier this year, he shelled out $20.5 million for a vacation home in Hawaii.
TIBURON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Healdsburg Leading the Way In North Bay Water Conservation

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — Everyone in California has been asked to conserve water, but no one is doing it better than one community in the North Bay. Healdsburg has cut its water use in half. Lake Mendocino provides the bulk of Healdsburg’s water, and early in the summer there was talk of that lake simply running dry. Just the thought of that scared this city into an aggressive conservation plan. “This is a field that’s used for soccer practice, outdoor activities, part of this community park,” said Healdsburg Utility Director Terry Crowley, standing on a brown Barbieri Brother Park. “Normally it would...
HEALDSBURG, CA
pacificsun.com

North Bay Cities Take Differing Approaches to Cannabis Dispensaries

Sausalito, Marin County restrict businesses while Santa Rosa aspires to ‘mecca’ status. In 2016, California voters legalized recreational cannabis for adults, setting off a rush of entrepreneurs who wanted to enter the newly legal market. Legalization was intended to uplift people impacted by decades of cannabis criminalization, but the rollout...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay jobless claims drop in mid-September to pandemic lows

Unemployment rates across the six North Bay counties declined in August from July, now with all of them dropping below the California unemployment rate of 7.5%, state figures released Friday show. Marin County’s unemployment rate was 4.4%, the lowest in the North Bay, according to the state Employment Development Department....
MARIN COUNTY, CA
MIX 108

This $1.1 Million Silver Bay Home Is The Perfect Rustic North Shore Hideaway

Looking for all the comforts of a home, with plenty of room to entertain and sleep many guests or family?. This home in Silver Bay, MN is roomy and yet gives you privacy from people. When I say it's hidden in the forest, you can see by the pictures this provides you a place to hide, you don't have a view of the lake, but the view you do have is breathtaking. Even if you can't afford it, you owe it to yourself to at least look.
SILVER BAY, MN
#North Bay#Real Estate Development#Fireman S Fund Insurance#Sb Architects#Edg Design#House Of Better#Round Table#The Beale Group#Yahoo#Zillow
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how build-to-rent housing is impacting Arizona real estate

Build-to-rent housing was a hot topic of conversation at September’s Valley Partnership breakfast. Planned from inception to be rental homes, these units typically are grouped together in one area, similar to a master-planned community, and all of the residents are renters. Though the term “build-for-rent” can include townhomes and duplexes, the event’s panel of four experts focused primarily on single-family detached houses.
ARIZONA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County attorney brings ‘big law’ to the North Bay

John Friedemann, managing partner of Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess in Santa Rosa, learned early on that no one hands your future to you. To gain a trip to Disneyland, he sold avocados from his backyard at a stand in Orange where he grew up as the son of a banker.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Bay Briefing: California COVID rates are low - Bay Area's are even lower

Good morning, Bay Area. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 22, and tiny homes for the homeless are finally coming to San Francisco. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. California has recently stood out as the state with the lowest coronavirus case rate, and the only state not in the CDC’s highest level of community transmission.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marin Independent Journal

North Bay tribe proposes $600M casino project

The Koi Nation, a federally recognized tribe based in Sonoma County, has unveiled plans to turn a 68-acre vineyard southeast of Windsor into a $600 million casino resort, one of the largest of its kind in Northern California. The 90-member Pomo tribe intends to turn the land about a half-mile...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Business Times

Then and now: A look back at how the East Bay’s top employers have evolved

A lot can happen in five years. Companies rise, companies fall, companies grow, go bankrupt or get acquired. The employers who are up – or down – tell the story of the economic lifeblood of a region, the continuation or decline of legacy industries and the birth of nascent fields. To give a little more historical context to our list of top East Bay employers (defined as Alameda and Contra Costa counties), we compared the 2021 rankings and numbers to data we collected in 2016.
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

‘A Truly Unique Home’: 251-Square Foot Newton House Listed For $449,900

NEWTON (CBS) – For less than $450,000, you could own a home in a sought-after Newton neighborhood. But there’s a catch. The house on Boylston Street in Newton Highlands is on the market for $449,900. The home, which is now listed on several real estate websites, is only 251 square feet. A 251-square foot Newton home. (WBZ-TV) It has one bedroom and one bathroom and sits on a 0.06 acre lot. “Great Condo Alternative Ideal for Casual Stays, Guest Home, Meditation, Exercise Room, Storage, or Whatever You Desire. Residential and Business Options. A TRULY UNIQUE HOME!” the listing agent says in a description of the house. Earlier this week, a burned out Melrose home was listed “as-is” for $399,000.
NEWTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Real Estate Listing In Allegheny County Goes Viral For Spooky Pictures

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) — If you are in the market for a new house, a home in Coraopolis is no trick and all treat. (Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) On the outside, the home looks like any other. But it is what’s inside that is truly spooky. Pictures show someone dressed as Ghostface from “Scream” casually lounging in the living room, and even hiding in the shower. The Coldwell Banker Realty real estate agent told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that she’s the one wearing the costume. She just wanted to have some fun and give the home a Halloween twist.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Only In Northern California

Stay In Tiny Home In A Historic Fishing Village On The Mendocino Coast In Northern California

If you’ve ever been tempted to drop everything and escape to a quiet fishing village, then you’ll definitely want to know about the destination featured here. Sportsman’s RV Park is much more than a place to park your recreational vehicle. This waterfront resort boasts charming accommodations and a tranquil setting for the quiet getaway that […] The post Stay In Tiny Home In A Historic Fishing Village On The Mendocino Coast In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Sourcing Journal

Keen Turns Agricultural Waste to Make Chemical Solvent-Free Soles

Keen’s Steve Workman deemed the brand’s new release as “the most significant environmental technology launch” in company history. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
AGRICULTURE
CBS DFW

Ones For Real Estate: The Elusive $400K North Texas Home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While the median price of a home in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex sits at just under $360,000, according to real estate experts, researchers who study the market say houses in that price range have become increasingly hard to find. Despite a market cool down following a housing frenzy this year and last researchers say homes within 300k to 400k are still elusive for those looking in that price range. Dr. Luis Torres, a research economist from Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center said, “That sweet spot of 300-thousand to 400-thousand it’s still difficult to find homes. You have...
DALLAS, TX

