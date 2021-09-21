CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re very concerned’: Lawsuit calls Sacramento mayor’s homeless plan ‘dangerous,’ ‘rushed’

By Melanie Townsend
Fox40
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new lawsuit against the city of Sacramento claims Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s homeless plan is “dangerous” and “rushed.”. According to the lawsuit filed by a group called Coalition for Compassion, shelters planned for the unhoused will be located too close to freeways and overpasses, presenting traffic dangers and potential health risks, from exposure to exhaust fumes.

Comments / 14

Robert
10d ago

Ahh well maybe they’d like a riverfront view and can enjoy the delta breeze on summer nights…. Oops sorry I forgot the rivers are already packed with homeless

cheetah
10d ago

Only reason being done is because the dems are looked upon as 💩, & they know they're finished in the '22 midterm elections. Trying to save themselves

Dauri Fox
10d ago

I'm wondering how California plans on housing all the NEW refugees and migrants they have promised to take in, do they plan on evicting more Americans from the section 8 and affordable housing in order to accommodate them? I think we need to bring back vagrant laws and enforce lowering the cost of rent. Why are the Wall Street investors allowed to gouge renters especially when it's a crisis 🤔

