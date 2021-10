With it now being (give or take) under 2 months until Intel’s highly anticipated Alder Lake-S processors are released, we can likely, if not certainly, expect the news and ‘leaks’ regarding them and their performance levels to start thickening up quite quickly in the coming weeks. With AotS benchmark scores appearing just yesterday, however, we have something far more intriguing (and reliable) today! – Following a report via Videocardz, a benchmark from Cinebench R23 has appeared online and it, at least on the surface, appears to show the presumable flagship Intel Core i9-12900K cracking the 30K score barrier!

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO