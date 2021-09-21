Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting in Snohomish County
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Granite Falls on Monday afternoon, Snohomish County Sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies responded around 4:10 p.m. to a shooting in the 31500 block of Rivershore Lane in Granite Falls.
A man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
Scroll down to continue reading
More news from KIRO 7
- Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com
A man was also detained.
Deputies said that the men knew one another and there is no threat to the public.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0