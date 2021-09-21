Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting in Snohomish County

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Granite Falls on Monday afternoon, Snohomish County Sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded around 4:10 p.m. to a shooting in the 31500 block of Rivershore Lane in Granite Falls.

A man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

A man was also detained.

Deputies said that the men knew one another and there is no threat to the public.

