Snohomish County, WA

Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting in Snohomish County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08f316_0c2YU9ta00

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Granite Falls on Monday afternoon, Snohomish County Sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded around 4:10 p.m. to a shooting in the 31500 block of Rivershore Lane in Granite Falls.

A man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

A man was also detained.

Deputies said that the men knew one another and there is no threat to the public.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

