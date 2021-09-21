Op-Ed: New poll affirms that Iowa supports Gov. Reynolds and conservative policies

The Des Moines Register released a new poll that shows a 53 percent job approval rating for Gov. Kim Reynolds. This is up from 51 percent from the last poll. Gov. Reynolds approval rating is even higher, 57 percent, when asked how she has handled Iowa’s economy. The poll affirms that Iowa supports the conservative pro-growth policy agenda that Gov. Reynolds is advancing in Iowa. Gov. Reynolds and the Republican-led legislature are leading Iowa in a conservative direction with fiscal conservatism and defending traditional values. Gov. Reynolds is demonstrating that conservative policies work.