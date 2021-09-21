CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Jefferson, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Jefferson; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON AND EASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Iowa.

alerts.weather.gov

