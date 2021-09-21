CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill would provide grants to help Pennsylvania municipalities reduce blight

By Natalie Kapustik
 10 days ago

(The Center Square) – To provide municipalities with the resources to reduce blight, Pennsylvania state Rep. Bob Merski, D-Erie, has introduced a bill that would create a grant program to fund new property maintenance code enforcement. House Bill 1827, referred to the House Urban Affairs Committee, would give local governments...

